Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) versus Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) and Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Convey Holding Parent alerts:

This table compares Convey Holding Parent and Progyny’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Convey Holding Parent N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Progyny $344.86 million 14.21 $46.46 million $0.18 307.56

Progyny has higher revenue and earnings than Convey Holding Parent.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Convey Holding Parent and Progyny, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Convey Holding Parent 0 1 7 0 2.88 Progyny 0 1 5 0 2.83

Convey Holding Parent currently has a consensus price target of $14.86, suggesting a potential upside of 70.61%. Progyny has a consensus price target of $43.40, suggesting a potential downside of 21.60%. Given Convey Holding Parent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Convey Holding Parent is more favorable than Progyny.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.8% of Progyny shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of Progyny shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Convey Holding Parent and Progyny’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Convey Holding Parent N/A N/A N/A Progyny 14.97% 17.31% 11.16%

Summary

Progyny beats Convey Holding Parent on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Convey Holding Parent

Convey Holding Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services. The Technology Enabled Solutions segment offers technology solutions through web-based customizable application that is used to identify, track, and administer contractual services, or benefits provided under a client's plan to its Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. It also provides analytics over healthcare data to capture and assess gaps in risk documentation, quality, clinical care, and compliance. The company's software solutions for health plans include enrollment and billing technology, supplemental benefits solution, agent and broker management, membership and financial reconciliation, compliance monitoring, and data analytic solutions. The Advisory Services segment offers advisory services, including sales and marketing strategies, provider network strategies, compliance, star ratings, quality, clinical, pharmacy, analytics, and risk adjustment. The company serves government sponsored, medicare, medicaid, and provided sponsored plans, as well as pharmacy benefits managers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. is a subsidiary of TPG Cannes Aggregation, L.P.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides surrogacy and adoption reimbursement programs for employers. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Convey Holding Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Holding Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.