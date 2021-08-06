Copa (NYSE:CPA) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $68.87, but opened at $72.30. Copa shares last traded at $74.79, with a volume of 5,251 shares changing hands.

The transportation company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. Copa had a negative net margin of 200.30% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $304.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1993.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on CPA. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. HSBC cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Copa in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copa in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Copa in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Copa by 29.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Copa in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.55.

About Copa (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

