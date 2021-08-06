Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) PT Lowered to C$5.50 at CIBC

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital began coverage on Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.95 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.54.

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $590.98 million and a PE ratio of 6.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.03.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

