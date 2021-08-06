Cormark Comments on Trisura Group Ltd.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) – Cormark decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank set a C$44.00 price objective on Trisura Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Trisura Group to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on Trisura Group to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$66.56.

Shares of TSU opened at C$47.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$19.11 and a 12 month high of C$48.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$114.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.40 million.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

