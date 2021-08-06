Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Position Cut by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 407.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 93,624 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 609.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 264,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 227,400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 60,852 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 397.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Shares of CNR opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.40. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 1.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNR shares. UBS Group raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone Building Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.