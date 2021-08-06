Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 803.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $41.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.68.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 34.67%.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

In related news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

