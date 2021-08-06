Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) to Repurchase $1.50 billion in Outstanding Stock

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CTVA stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.44. 5,039,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,283,131. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

CTVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

In other news, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

