Cortex (CTXC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.66 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000393 BTC on exchanges. Cortex has a market cap of $28.66 million and approximately $7.78 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cortex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00059158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00017730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.38 or 0.00916981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00098722 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00043101 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 181,453,116 coins. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.