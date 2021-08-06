Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CRVS. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVS opened at $2.00 on Monday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $76.62 million, a P/E ratio of -66.64 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.