Cosmos Hits Market Cap of $3.01 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.01 billion and $221.87 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.71 or 0.00031977 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,867.91 or 0.99968935 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00070391 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000800 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00010891 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004313 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 277,097,172 coins and its circulating supply is 219,312,569 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.