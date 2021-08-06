CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.220-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $495 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $496.49 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.040-$1.060 EPS.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.85.

NASDAQ CSGP traded down $1.61 on Friday, reaching $86.31. The company had a trading volume of 19,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,626. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $95.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.35. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

