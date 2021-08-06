Courage Miller Partners LLC Buys 11,362 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 394.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 395.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 110,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 87,820 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,557,000. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 386.1% during the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 47,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 37,733 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 458.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 25,609 shares during the period. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 370.5% in the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 23,899 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JKE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,362. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.86. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $158.00 and a 1 year high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

