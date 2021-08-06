Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 170 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,349,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $406.78. 167,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,970,256. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $295.04 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $395.06.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

