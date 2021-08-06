Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 488.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,111. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.51 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.99.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

