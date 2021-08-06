Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $8.52 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.3% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $484.91. The company had a trading volume of 50,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,743. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.48 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $198.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.59.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. upped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

