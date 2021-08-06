Cozad Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.82. 9,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,187. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $146.88 and a 52 week high of $228.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.87.

