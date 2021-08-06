Cozad Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,821 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in The Mosaic during the first quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in The Mosaic by 133.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in The Mosaic by 528.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Mosaic during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in The Mosaic during the first quarter worth $36,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. HSBC downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,515,013. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.85. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

