Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,544 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,987 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.1% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,437 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 38,285 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,330,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 44.4% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $4.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $416.18. 108,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,105,998. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.93. The firm has a market cap of $392.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

