Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Given New €17.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its price target increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €16.00 ($18.82) to €17.00 ($20.00) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRARY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Crédit Agricole to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a €14.70 ($17.29) price target (down from €14.80 ($17.41)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Crédit Agricole from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 31,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,478. Crédit Agricole has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.07.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

