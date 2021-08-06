Credit Suisse Group Cuts BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target to $65.00

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.20.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $52.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $52.31 and a one year high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,817.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $57,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $605,629 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,376,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,860 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,461,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,008,000 after acquiring an additional 74,584 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 23.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,249,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,206,000 after acquiring an additional 804,722 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,536,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,031 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,304,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,926,000 after purchasing an additional 89,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

