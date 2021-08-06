Credit Suisse Group Increases Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target to €34.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €32.00 ($37.65) to €34.00 ($40.00) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SCGLY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €27.00 ($31.76) to €30.00 ($35.29) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove raised Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Société Générale Société anonyme has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.79.

Shares of SCGLY opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $6.66.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

