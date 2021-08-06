Credit Suisse Group Raises AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target to $144.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ABC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.60.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.88. 13,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.41. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $712,992.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,579,243.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total value of $2,460,414.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares in the company, valued at $24,704,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,341 shares of company stock worth $10,768,506. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.