Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Shares Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,630,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 85,800 shares during the period. Crescent Point Energy accounts for about 1.7% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $20,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 250.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 28,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPG. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

CPG traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.60. 88,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,678,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.97. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $769.55 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 89.04%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

