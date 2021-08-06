Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Increased to C$2.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target raised by Raymond James to C$2.75 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy to C$2.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.92.

Shares of CR stock traded down C$0.06 on Thursday, hitting C$1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 718,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,670. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.93. The company has a market cap of C$271.48 million and a PE ratio of -28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.31 and a 12-month high of C$2.55.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$49.11 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total transaction of C$116,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,319,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,504,219.74.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

