Critical Analysis: Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) versus New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC)

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) and New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alpine Income Property Trust and New York City REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Income Property Trust 0 0 4 0 3.00 New York City REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00

Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus price target of $20.83, indicating a potential upside of 5.10%. New York City REIT has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.09%. Given Alpine Income Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alpine Income Property Trust is more favorable than New York City REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and New York City REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Income Property Trust 6.42% 0.85% 0.49% New York City REIT -78.72% -12.29% -5.49%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.2% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of New York City REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of New York City REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and New York City REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Income Property Trust $19.25 million 11.63 $990,000.00 $1.23 16.11 New York City REIT $62.90 million 2.61 -$40.96 million ($0.23) -55.91

Alpine Income Property Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New York City REIT. New York City REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpine Income Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. New York City REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays out 81.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. New York City REIT pays out -173.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alpine Income Property Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Alpine Income Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Alpine Income Property Trust beats New York City REIT on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.