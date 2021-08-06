Critical Contrast: TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) versus Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE)

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) and Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TriNet Group and Paysafe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriNet Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Paysafe 0 0 8 0 3.00

TriNet Group currently has a consensus target price of $79.64, suggesting a potential downside of 7.88%. Paysafe has a consensus target price of $16.71, suggesting a potential upside of 62.43%. Given Paysafe’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Paysafe is more favorable than TriNet Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TriNet Group and Paysafe’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group $4.03 billion 1.41 $272.00 million $3.94 21.94 Paysafe N/A N/A -$2.56 million N/A N/A

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than Paysafe.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.4% of TriNet Group shares are held by institutional investors. 39.3% of TriNet Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TriNet Group and Paysafe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group 5.88% 37.63% 8.30% Paysafe N/A -0.08% -0.02%

Summary

TriNet Group beats Paysafe on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, professional services, financial services, life sciences, not-for-profit, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales organization. TriNet Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers. The company also provides eCash solutions, such as Paysafecash, a bill payment eCash solution that allow users to shop online and then pay offline in cash to finalize the transaction; paysafecard, a prepaid eCash solution; and paysafecard prepaid Mastercard that can be linked to a digital paysafecard account and used to make purchases. In addition, it offers integrated processing solutions, including a range of PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers comprising merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, gateway solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, POS systems and merchant financing solutions, as well as support services for independent distribution partners. Paysafe Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

