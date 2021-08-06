Critical Review: ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) & Relx (NYSE:RELX)

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) and Relx (NYSE:RELX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

ExlService has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relx has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ExlService and Relx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ExlService $958.43 million 4.12 $89.48 million $2.71 43.52 Relx $9.13 billion 6.31 $1.57 billion $1.02 29.23

Relx has higher revenue and earnings than ExlService. Relx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ExlService, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.3% of ExlService shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Relx shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of ExlService shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ExlService and Relx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ExlService 0 7 1 0 2.13 Relx 0 3 8 0 2.73

ExlService currently has a consensus price target of $95.33, suggesting a potential downside of 19.16%. Given ExlService’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ExlService is more favorable than Relx.

Profitability

This table compares ExlService and Relx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ExlService 11.55% 17.92% 10.63% Relx N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ExlService beats Relx on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc. is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies. The Healthcare segment offers services related to care management or population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement. The Travel, Transportation, and Logistics segment includes business processes in corporate and leisure travel such as reservations, customer service, fulfilment, and finance and accounting. The Finance and Accounting segment comprises of procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, treasury, and tax processes. The Analytics segment consists of driving improved business outcomes for customers by generating data-driven insights. The All Other segment involves in banking, financial, utilities, and consulting service

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk. The Legal segment provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers in decision-making, as well as enhance the productivity. The Exhibitions segment is involved in the events business. The company was formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC and changed its name to RELX PLC in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

