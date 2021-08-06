Critical Survey: Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) versus Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) and Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

64.2% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and Comstock Holding Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vidler Water Resources 100.23% 7.07% 6.99% Comstock Holding Companies 7.78% 58.29% 10.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vidler Water Resources and Comstock Holding Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and Comstock Holding Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million 25.04 $10.00 million N/A N/A Comstock Holding Companies $28.73 million 1.86 $2.08 million N/A N/A

Vidler Water Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Comstock Holding Companies.

Summary

Comstock Holding Companies beats Vidler Water Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities. It also leases and sells water assets and land. The company was formerly known as PICO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vidler Water Resources, Inc. in March 2021. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. develops, operates, and manages properties in the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment provides management services to a range of real estate owners and businesses that include various commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented developments. The Real Estate Services segment provides a range of real estate services in the areas of strategic corporate planning, capital markets, brokerage services, and environmental and design-based services in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Its environmental services group offers consulting and engineering services, environmental studies, remediation services and site-specific solutions for projects. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

