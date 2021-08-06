Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.350 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.30-0.35 EPS.

Shares of CCRN stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,547. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $713.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

In other news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

