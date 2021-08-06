Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.350 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.30-0.35 EPS.
Shares of CCRN stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,547. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $713.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50.
CCRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.
Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.
