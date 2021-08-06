Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Cross Country Healthcare updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.350 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.30-0.35 EPS.

Shares of CCRN traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.35. 9,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,547. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $728.90 million, a PE ratio of 83.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCRN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

