Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Cross Country Healthcare updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.350 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.30-0.35 EPS.
Shares of CCRN traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.35. 9,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,547. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $728.90 million, a PE ratio of 83.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17.
In related news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
About Cross Country Healthcare
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.
