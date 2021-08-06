Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,639 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 269,547 shares.The stock last traded at $19.87 and had previously closed at $20.50.

CCRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50. The company has a market cap of $713.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,343.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.