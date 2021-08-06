Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Upgraded by Benchmark to “Buy”

Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CCRN. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN traded down $1.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.87. 10,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,547. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $710.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.66, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth $459,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter worth $6,700,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 15.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

