Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.900-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.300-$7.400 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Shares of CCK stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,827. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Crown has a twelve month low of $71.92 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crown will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

