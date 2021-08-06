Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

Get Cryoport alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.78.

CYRX opened at $65.15 on Tuesday. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.21. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $278,975.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $600,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,627 shares in the company, valued at $877,912.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 796,760 shares of company stock worth $47,611,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Cryoport by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Cryoport by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,517 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,027 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cryoport (CYRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.