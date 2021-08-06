Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 8,466 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 213.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of SiTime worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

SITM stock opened at $185.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.95. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -370.00 and a beta of 0.55. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $195.00.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiTime news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total transaction of $286,137.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $393,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,886 shares of company stock valued at $6,160,414. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SITM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price target on SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

