Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,292 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter worth $82,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter worth $176,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter worth $256,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John Michel purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith purchased 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HMST stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.51. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

