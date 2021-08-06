Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLWS. DA Davidson raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $567,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,870,555.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $93,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,354.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,425 shares of company stock worth $3,621,810. Corporate insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLWS opened at $31.02 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.72.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

