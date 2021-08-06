Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 286.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 138.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after buying an additional 83,539 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina during the first quarter valued at $1,587,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina during the first quarter valued at $1,100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 667.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 17,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina during the first quarter valued at $618,000. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. HSBC upgraded PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PetroChina has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

PTR opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.70. PetroChina Company Limited has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

