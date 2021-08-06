Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 24,350 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,350 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Delek US worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 676,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 347,624 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,325,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 88,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Delek US by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 486,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DK opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.31. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

DK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.21.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

