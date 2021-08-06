Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 6,038 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,038 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in M/I Homes by 284.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes during the first quarter worth $255,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in M/I Homes during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in M/I Homes during the first quarter worth $210,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MHO shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NYSE:MHO opened at $62.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.22. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

