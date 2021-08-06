Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,518 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Mueller Water Products worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,407,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,428,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 790,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after buying an additional 61,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 807,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 54,946 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

NYSE MWA opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.