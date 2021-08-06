Curate Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $969,629.00 (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Curate has a market cap of $10.92 million and $969,629.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Curate has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Curate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00003575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00057996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00017336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $361.60 or 0.00898437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00098669 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00042442 BTC.

Curate (XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,590,208 coins. The official website for Curate is curate.style . Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

