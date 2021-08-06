CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) shot up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.27 and last traded at $58.08. 17,854 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 665,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.54.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CureVac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.80.
The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.
