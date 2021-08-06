CVRx, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CVRX) Quiet Period To Expire on August 9th

CVRx’s (NASDAQ:CVRX) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, August 9th. CVRx had issued 7,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $126,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During CVRx’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of CVRx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CVRx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.22 target price for the company.

Shares of CVRX stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. CVRx has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($48.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($21.27) by ($27.21). Sell-side analysts forecast that CVRx will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in CVRx in the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in CVRx in the 2nd quarter worth $7,288,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in CVRx in the 2nd quarter worth $66,384,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new position in CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,876,000.

CVRx Company Profile

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

