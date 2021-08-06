CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Birch Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,776 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 4.2% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in CVS Health by 792.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 53.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 63.2% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,873 shares of company stock worth $19,508,201. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,299,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,704,613. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.48.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.