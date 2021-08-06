CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 197,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,960,815 shares.The stock last traded at $81.26 and had previously closed at $84.00.

The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,396 shares of company stock valued at $18,712,133 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.48.

CVS Health Company Profile (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

