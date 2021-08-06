Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cybin Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Cybin alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CLXPF. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cybin in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Cybin in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cybin from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of Cybin in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

OTCMKTS:CLXPF opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.22. The company has a market cap of $411.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50. Cybin has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $3.38.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cybin (CLXPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.