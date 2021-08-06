Cynata Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CYYNF) Shares Down 33.3%

Cynata Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYNF) traded down 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46.

About Cynata Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CYYNF)

Cynata Therapeutics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes a proprietary mesenchymal stem cell technology under the Cymerus brand for human therapeutic use in Australia. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate is CYP-001, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of graft versus host disease.

