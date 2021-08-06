Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $53.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 91.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CYTK. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.82.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.40. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. Equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $324,428.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $345,429.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $1,456,435. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

