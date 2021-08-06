D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,061 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.12% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 460,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 21,389 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 98,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

AHH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Shares of AHH stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 14.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 8.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

